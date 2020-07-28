Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court remained closed on Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

"In view of recent results of COVID-19 tests conducted in Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that the judicial work at Principal Seat of Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur shall remain suspended for July 28, 2020," Registrar General of the Rajasthan High Court said.

Reportedly, this is the second time the Jodhpur bench of the High Court has been forced to suspend work due to a staffer testing positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

