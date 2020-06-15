Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | COVID-19: June-July Graduate, PG Exams Postponed in MP

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 06:14 PM IST
India News | COVID-19: June-July Graduate, PG Exams Postponed in MP

Bhopal, Jun 15 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has postponed graduate and post-graduate examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, a public relation department official said on Monday.

Graduate exams were to be held from June 29 to July 31 while PG exams were scheduled from June 16 to July 31, both conducted by state Higher and Technical Education department, the official informed.

Also Read | Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned, Issued Demarche on 'Reported Arrest' of Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad.

"Both exams have been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in MP. New dates will be announced soon," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

