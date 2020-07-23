New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath wrote to the Election Commission, suggesting that the upcoming Assembly bypolls should be conducted using ballot papers in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Bye-elections are due on 26 seats which fell vacant following resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and death of two legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

