Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): A cafe named 'Kannada Cafe' in Bengaluru's Jayanagar designed on the theme of Kannada culture reopened on Tuesday, days after being shut due to the COVID-19.

The cafe is one and a half years old and throws light on Kannada's rich culture. The walls and ambiance are designed to raise awareness among people about the Kannada's history.

"The Cafe has been designed in a way that promotes Kannada language and culture. The main aim of the cafe is to spread awareness among people who are unaware of this culture despite being here for a long time. Also, we have a library for our guests to help them know more about our history. It is a totally free service. I started one and a half years ago and people are very supportive here," cafe owner Virendra told ANI.

A visitor at the cafe, Saiyyad Atiq Ahmed said, "It is important to learn about our culture, hence it is important to learn Kannada. This cafe is making people learn about its culture and history. I want similar cafes in all districts."

Another visitor Kalpana said, "The cafe by its name suggests that it gives information about Kannada culture and history. We regularly visit here. It is a nice place."

A total of 9,058 new COVID-19 cases, 5,159 discharges, and 135 deaths reported in Karnataka on Tuesday. The total number of cases now at 35,1481 including 2,54,626 discharges, 90,999 active cases, and 5,837 deaths, said State Health Department. (ANI)

