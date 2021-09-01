Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): As Kanpur is preparing to re-open primary classes from Today, the administration has put all COVID-appropriate measures in schools.

In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the district, the Uttar Pradesh administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students of primary classes from September 1.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Priyanka Srivastava, Principal of Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir in Kanpur said, "We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols. Most importantly, the basic requirements like sanitiser, thermometer and oximeter are also available in enough quantity in the school."

The principal also said that primary standard students have not been asked to bring sanitiser from their homes.

The school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school. (ANI)

