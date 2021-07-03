Bengaluru, July 3 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below 50,000 on Saturday, the tally was 48,116.

The State saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths today taking the total cases and fatalities to 28,52,079 and 35,308 respectively, the Health Department said.

During the peak of the second wave of the virus which began in the first week of March, there were more than six lakh cases.

As many as 7,751 patients recovered in the State taking the total recoveries to 27,68,632. Bengaluru Urban district reported 481 infections, which is the highest among all the districts of the State while there were 10 deaths. The city has so far reported 12,15,309 infections and 15,665 deaths. There were 19,411 active cases. Mysuru remained as the second major COVID-19 hot spot with 227 infections and seven fatalities. It was followed by Dakshina Kannada which reported 214 infections and 13 deaths, the highest among the districts. According to a bulletin, 202 cases were reported in Hassan, 108 in Shivamogga, 102 in Udupi, 91 in Belagavi, 89 in Tumakuru 79 in Chikkamagaluru, 72 in Mandya and 55 in Bengaluru Rural. Infections were reported in other districts as well and they include Kolar, Davangere, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada. The department said there were nine deaths in Ballari, seven in Belagavi, six each in Dharwad and Mandya, four in Hassan, three each in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada. Fatalities were reported in 11 other districts as well. There were no fatalities in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Raichur and Yadgir. The State conducted 1,54,655 COVID tests, including 1,18,536 RT-PCR tests and others. So far 3.47 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added. As many as 2.35 crore were inoculated in the State, including 3,66,182 today. The positivity rate and the case fatality rate for the day were 1.34 per cent and 4.13 per cent respectively, the department said.

