Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday reported 839 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities taking the total infections and deaths to 39,73,873 and 40,080 respectively, the state health department said.

The department said in its daily COVID bulletin that 913 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,27,353 till date. Active cases in the state stood at 6,398.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 775 while other districts, which had fresh infections include 17 in Dakshina Kannada, six in Bengaluru Rural and four each in Dharwad and Mysuru. Kalaburagi and Kolar districts reported one death each.

There were zero infections and fatalities in 11 districts of the state.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.4 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.23 per cent.

As many as 24,652 tests were conducted, including 16,878 RT-PCR tests. A total of 6.71 crore tests have been done till date.

There were 24,009 inoculations on the day, taking the total COVID-19 vaccination tally to 11.23 crore so far, the department said.

