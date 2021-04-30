Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 30 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed strict action against private hospitals flouting norms to provide COVID-19 vaccination for relatives and friends, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Friday.

In a tweet, the CMO informed that District Collectors and the Police have been directed to take strict action and those behind these violations will have to face consequences.

"The CM has directed District Collectors and Police to take strict action against private hospitals flouting vaccination norms to provide vaccination for the relatives and friends. Such acts are unwarranted and those behind it will have to face the consequences," the CMO informed.

Earlier on Thursday, state Health Minister KK Shailaja had issued new guidelines that said preference will be given to those taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"There is no need to rush to COVID vaccination centres for this. The second dose of the Covishield vaccine should be taken within 6-8 weeks and the Covaxin within 4-6 weeks. The list of those eligible to receive the second dose of vaccine at each vaccination center will be available on the CoWIN portal," she said.

Chief Minister Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the state government will order 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses and called for a change in the new vaccination policy and pricing.

The state reported 38,607 new COVID19 cases and 48 deaths reported on Thursday. This is the highest single-day spike in cases in the state. The death toll stands at 5,259. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)