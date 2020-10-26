Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (PTI) Kerala reported 7,101 recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of those cured to 3.02 lakh, while 4,287 new cases pushed the count to 3.84 lakh in the state.

Twenty more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 1,352.

Currently 93,744 patients are undergoing treatment while 3,02,017 people have so far recovered from the infection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Of the new cases, 52 were those who came from outside the state, 3,711 got infected through contact and the source of infection of 471 is not known, he said.

Malappuram district reported 853 new cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 513 cases and Kozhikode 497 cases.

"At present, 2.83 lakh people are under surveillance in various districts across the state, of whom 2.60 lakh are under home/ institutional quarantine and 22,798 are in isolation wards of various hospitals", Vijayan said.

A total of 35,141 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the aggregate of specimens examined so far 43,63,557.

As many as 19 places were added to the list of hot spots on Monday and five were removed, taking the total number to 682, the chief minister said.

Vijayan said the first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Kerala, constructed by the Tata group at Kasaragod, would start functioning from October 27.

A total of 191 new posts, comprising doctors, nurses and other staff, had been created to handle the cases, he said.

The chief minister referred to the coming Theyyam festival season in north Kerala and said all concerned should follow the health protocol, while participating artistes should get a COVID-19 negative certificate.

Meetings of residents associations, neighbourhood watch and Kudumbashree should also follow all the norms and senior citizens should not be forced to take part in them, he said.

The chief minister said health department officials had found that a section of people are not wearing masks and there was an increase in cases registered by police against those not following the protocol.

"In the fight against this pandemic, wearing a mask plays a major role and people need to follow that," Vijayan said

