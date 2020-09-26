Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 26 (ANI): As many as 7,006 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported in Kerala today, while 3,199 patients recovered from the pandemic, the state government said.

As per it, while 1,14,530 patients have now recovered, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 52,678.

Meanwhile, country's COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 93,379 deaths. (ANI)

