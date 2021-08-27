Kerala (India), August 27 (ANI): Kerala on Friday announced that it will continue with Sunday lockdown, as there is no dip in the number of COVID cases in the state.

Over the past two weeks, the state government had given an exemption for Sunday lockdown.

Also Read | Delhi Police Reunites 2 Missing Children with Families after 3 Years.

The Centre today suggested that state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra explore the possibility of night curfews in areas with high Covid case numbers.

The country reported over 40,000 new infections for two days in a row on Friday.

Also Read | Retired IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur Arrested in UP for Conspiring to Save Rape Accused BSP MP Atul Rai.

Kerala has logged over 30,000 cases of new infections during the period over the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)