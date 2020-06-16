India News | COVID-19: Khattar Directs Officials to Conduct Survey of Vacant Buildings in Gurgaon

Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday directed officials to conduct a survey of vacant buildings in hardest-hit Gurgaon district so that they can be used for isolation of COVID-19 patients when required.

Khattar gave these directions to officials in a review meeting on COVID-19 here, according to an official statement late evening.

He also directed to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports.

The chief minister also asked them to randomly check the reports of private laboratories as well.

He emphasised on the distribution of masks to people to ensure protection from COVID-19 and further added that the amount collected from the fine imposed for not wearing masks should be used to make new masks which should then be distributed among the needy.

Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, V S Kundu, who was present in the meeting, said that a unified portal is being prepared about COVID-19 through which complete details will be given online, including beds and facilities available in hospitals across the state.

A person can go for treatment anywhere by looking at that data, he added.

During the meeting, the chief minister was also apprised about the number of containment zones in the state and the arrangements made therein.

He was informed that contact-tracing of coronavirus patients has been done in collaboration with the municipal corporation.

Haryana reported 12 more deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, six of these from Gurgaon district, taking the toll to 100, while the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 514 cases.

The number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,722.

With six more deaths, Gurgaon now has a total 37 fatalities, the highest for any district in the state.

Among the districts from where fresh 514 cases were reported, 183 are from Gurgaon, where total cases rose to 3,477, of which 1,664 are active cases.

