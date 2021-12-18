Leh, Dec 18 (PTI) One person died of coronavirus in Ladakh, while 17 new cases pushed the infection tally to 21,903, officials said on Saturday.

The fatality was reported from Leh on Friday, pushing the death toll in the Union Territory to 217 -- 159 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Of the new cases, 15 were reported from Leh and two from Kargil, officials said, adding that Leh accounts for 18,237 of the total cases, while Kargil has so far recorded 3,666 infections.

They said 10 coronavirus patients were discharged after successful treatment in Leh, taking the number of cured patients in Ladakh to 21,513.

There are 173 active cases in the Union Territory –159 in Leh and 14 in Kargil.

