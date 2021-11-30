Leh, Nov 30 (PTI) With 12 new cases of coronavirus infections, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has surged to 21,540, out of which 20,076 patients have cured, while the active cases in the union territory has come down to 250, officials said.

One person has died of covid in the capital city Leh, taking the total death count to 214 -- 156 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Also Read | US Gun Violence: 19-Year-Old Kerala Girl Shot Dead in Her Sleep As Bullets Pierce Through Ceiling in Alabama.

Twenty nine patients were cured and discharged from a hospital from Leh, they said, adding that all the 12 fresh cases were also reported in Leh.

While the COVID-19 active cases count in Ladakh is 250, including 229 in Leh and 21 in Kargil district, they said.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Uttar Pradesh Govt Puts 'Surveillance Committees' on Alert, Intensifies Screening at Airports for New COVID-19 Variant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)