Leh, Aug 10 (PTI) Ladakh on Wednesday reported six new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 29,027, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: ASI Suspended, 2 Cops Shunted Out for Assaulting Private School Owner in Bikaner.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said there are 111 active Covid cases in Ladakh -- 103 in Leh and 8 in Kargil.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: DRDO-Developed ATAGS To Give Ceremonial 21 Gun Salute at I-Day Celebrations.

A total of 219 sample reports were tested in Ladakh. Of these, 213 sample reports in Leh were found to be negative.

A total of 13 people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after they tested negative for COVID-19.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands a 28,688, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)