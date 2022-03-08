Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday reported just 91 new COVID-19 cases, even as recovery rate in the state rose to 99.31 per cent.

The tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 7,89,951 with the addition of 91 cases.

A Health department bulletin said 241 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,84,465.

The death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatality occurring due to the infection.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 40, followed by Ranga Reddy (8) and Karimnagar (6) districts.

The bulletin said 22,966 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stood at 1,375, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent.

