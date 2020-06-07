India News | COVID-19 Lockdown: J-K Administration Classifies Districts as Red, Orange, Green Zones

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): The administration of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday issued an order whereby it classified districts in the Union Territory as Red, Orange and Green zones for "the purpose of implementing the COVID-19 lockdown with effect from June 8".

The districts have been declared as Red, Orange and Green zones under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act.

Red Zone districts -- All districts of Kashmir province, except Ganderbal and Bandipora and Ramban districts of Jammu Province.Orange Zone districts -- Kathua, Samba, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu.Green Zone districts -- Doda and Kishtwar.

A total of 3,467 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir as of Sunday, while the death toll stands at 39, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

