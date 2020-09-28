Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back more than 5 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, official data showed.

As many as 5,13,157 residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in other parts of the country, have been brought back home through trains and buses amid strict observance of all necessary COVID guidelines and standard operating procedures, it said.

So far, 1,40,292 passengers have arrived on 155 trains while 3,72,865 people from other states and UTs have been evacuated in buses, the administration said.

As many as 134 trains have reached Jammu so far with a total of 124,596 stranded passengers, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains up till now.

