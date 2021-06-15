Patna, Jun 15 (PTI) COVID 19 situation continued to look up in Bihar where the Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday announced further relaxations as part of the unlock, even though the state appeared to be grappling with rising incidence of the black fungus.

According to the health department, at present as many as 311 patients were undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the state for mucormycosis, which had been notified as an epidemic by the government last month.

Till date, 582 people have reported post-COVID complication of whom 80 lost their lives while 191 were cured. The number of total such cases has risen by 20 in the last couple of days, while the death toll has increased by four.

Meanwhile, the number of patients succumbing to COVID 19 has reached 9,514 with nine fresh fatalities. Since the previous day, 410 people have tested positive raising the total number of cases to 7,17,949 while 7,04,075 people have recovered.

The active caseload has plunged to 4,360 while recovery rate is 98.07 per cent.

The number of vaccination beneficiaries was over 1.23 crore.

Continuing with the unlock process, which he announced a week ago, the chief minister said henceforth the night curfew shall be in force from 8 pm instead of 7 pm.

Offices and shops, which were till now required to down their shutters by 4 pm and 5 pm respectively, can now carry out businesses for another hour in the evening.

The previous arrangement of shops, other than those dealing in grocery, fruits, vegetables, milk etc., opening only on alternate days will continue till June 22 when the situation will be reviewed afresh for further decisions, a notification issued by the home ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)