Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said that a three-week long lockdown was required in the state to bring the coronavirus cases under control.

Having only a weekend lockdown was not enough for the state considering the rise in numbers, he said.

"We are doing all we can to check the spread, but it requires strong manpower. We will soon make available five lakh doctors, including those who are completing their post- graduation," the Relief and Rehabilitation Minister told a TV channel.

We need to bring curbs on the movement of railways and stop crowding in public places to prevent the community spread and save people's lives, Wadettiwar said.

"As relief and rehabilitation minister, I would demand that instead of just a weekend lockdown,we should go for a three-week long strict lockdown. It is required to check the community spread and save lives of people," he said.

The minister said he would raise the demand with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its caseload to 32,29,547, while on Wednesday it had recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 cases.

The state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and a number of others restrictions that will be in place till April 30, including a night curfew and prohibitory orders during the day time to contain the spread of the virus.

