New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Maharashtra and Kerala continued to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases and have the maximum number of active cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said: "Similarly like last week, the main causes of worry are again from two states because Kerala has 61,550 cases while 27,383 cases are in Maharashtra."

However, Bhushan informed that Kerala has reported 2,084 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is a significant decline as compared to what it had reported in previous days.

"In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has 3,365 new cases, which is higher than Kerala," he added.

Over 87,40,000 vaccine doses have been administered in India, Bhushan informed during the presser.

"We have administered over 87,40,000 vaccine doses. Out of this, 85,70,000 are first doses and over 1,70,000 are second doses. These numbers are increasing," he said.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded another landmark achievement as the national recovery rate from COVID-19 touched 97.32 per cent, among the highest in the world, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. (ANI)

