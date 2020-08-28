Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier.

The new order, however, does not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services.

The revised instructions come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state.

"...to contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state.

"Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders," a government order said.

Earlier, on August 21, the government had said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends.

An official statement had then said the "state government has decided to close all public and private offices except those dealing with essential services and all shopping malls and shops in the market area, except those dealing with essential goods and services on Saturday and Sunday throughout the territory of Haryana."

The step was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state, the statement had said.

As on Thursday, Haryana had 59,298 COVID-19 cases with 646 fatalities.

