Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 21 (ANI): Mizoram reported 519 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, with the new cases, the number of active cases stands at 9919.

The number of total COVID cases now stands at 206319.

The positivity rate stands at 27.12 per cent.

The death toll has reached 643. (ANI)

