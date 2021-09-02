New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): As a part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, more than 64.65 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/Union Territories till date in the country, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry also informed further that more than 4.78 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs.

"More than 64.65 crores (64,65,07,160) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 4.78 crore (4,78,94,030) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," read the official release by the ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing. Since then, the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

To ramp up the speed of vaccination, the 'new phase of universalisation' of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

As per the ministry, the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)