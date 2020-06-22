Bhopal, Jun 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh reached 12,078 with 175 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose to 521 as six people succumbed to the infection, an official said on Monday.

While four deaths were reported in Indore, two were in Bhopal, he added.

Also Read | Apple's WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: iOS 14 Officially Announced; MacOS 10.16, iPadOS, New Hardwares & Other Products To Be Announced.

"Of the new cases, 44 were in Indore and 23 in Bhopal. Indore now has 4,373 cases, including 201 deaths, while Bhopal has 2,527 cases with 85 deaths. On Monday, 200 persons were discharged across MP after recovery," an official said.

"No new case was reported from 21 districts since Sunday evening. Two of 52 districts in the state have no active cases at the moment. There are 1098 active containment zones in the state currently," he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: First, Second-Year Students of UG Courses And Second-Semester Students of PG Courses Promoted, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 12,078, active cases 2,342, new cases 175, death toll 521, recovered 9,215, total number of people tested is 3,02,673.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)