Bhopal, Apr 12 (PTI) Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred state health commissioner Sanjay Goyal.

Goyal is replaced by Akash Tripathi, Managing Director of MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) and Secretary, Energy Department, as Commissioner (Health Services), the state general administration department said in an order.

Tripathi is also named as the new secretary of the state Health Department.

Goyal is shifted as Secretary to the state government.

Tripathi will continue to hold the additional charge as managing director of MPPCL and as energy department secretary, it said.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 6,489 fresh cases, the highest rise in a single day, taking the overall tally to 3,44,634 while 37 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,221, as per the state health department.

Since the beginning of April, Madhya Pradesh added 49,123 new COVID-19 cases while 235 people died, officials said.

