Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): As many as 809 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh taking the tally of the total cases to 1,78,168, said state government on Monday.

According to the state government, six people succumbed to the viral disease taking the death toll to 3,034.

Meanwhile, 681 people recovered from coronavirus here and with which total recoveries rose to 1,67,084. The active cases stand at 8,050 in the state currently. (ANI)

