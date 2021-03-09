Bhopal, Mar 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose by 457 on Tuesday to touch 2,65,527, while the day also saw two deaths and 382 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state now stands at 3,874 and the recovery count is 2,57,942, he said.

No new COVID-19 case was reported in 10 of the 52 districts in the state on Tuesday.

"With 157 new cases, Indore's tally went up to 61,043 while that of Bhopal rose to 44,791 with the addition of 86 cases. Indore has reported 937 deaths and Bhopal 620. Indore is now left with 1298 active cases while it is 701 in Bhopal," he said.

With 14,886 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in MP crossed 59.26 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,65,527, new cases 457, death toll 3,874, recovered 2,57,942, active cases 3,711, number of tests so far 59,26,584.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)