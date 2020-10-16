Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai climbed to 2,38,548 with the addition of 1,823 cases on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the metropolis reached 9,635 with 37 fresh fatalities. Thirty-three of these patients had various co-morbidities, it said.

Also Read | Prithvi-2 Ballistic Nuclear-Capable Missile Successfully Test-Fired Off Balasore Coast in Odisha, Say DRDO Sources.

The recovery count increased to 2,05,111 as1,744 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai's recovery rate is now 86 per cent and there are 19,608 active cases at present.

Also Read | Tanishq Ad Row: Police Complaint Against NDTV for ‘Fake News’ of Showroom Being Vandalised in Gandhidham.

According to the BMC, the number of active cases has gone down belowthe 20,000-mark again as 1,626 duplicate and 'out of Mumbai' cases were removed from the list.

So far, 13.25 lakh COVID-19 test have been conducted in the city.

Presently, the city's average growth rate of cases is 0.85 per cent and the average doubling rate of 82 days.

As many as 9,905buildings have been sealed and there are 645 containment zones in slums and chawls.

The civic body seals a building or declares containment zones on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)