Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai rose by 1,034 on Friday to reach 3,23,877, while three deaths took the toll to 11,461, an official said.

The metropolis has recorded over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, with Wednesday and Thursday seeing 1,145 and 1,167 cases respectively, he pointed out.

With 712 people getting discharged, the recovery count increased to 3,02,232, or 93 per cent of the caseload.

The daily growth rate of cases rose from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.27 per cent now, while the time take for cases to double shortened from 417 days to 256, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed.

With 22,113 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 32,08,685.

A BMC official said 12,159 people, comprising 5,504 health care and 6,555 frontline workers, were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at 39 centres, taking the number of those inoculated in the metropolis to 2,21,310.

Of the 12,159 people, 4,066 got the second dose, he added.

