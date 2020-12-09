Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Mumbai reported 716 new coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,87,891 and death toll to 10,935, the city civic body said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 585 new cases and seven deaths, the lowest in the last several months.

The number of patients, who recovered from the infection increased to 2,64,228, which is about 92 per cent of the total, as 874 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said.

According to the civic body, there are 11,903 active cases in Mumbai at present.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 293 days, while the average growth rate is 0.24 per cent, the BMC said.

So far, 20.30 lakh tests have been conducted in the city, it said.

There are 453 containment zones and 5,373 sealed buildings in the metropolis at present.

