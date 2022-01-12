Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra registered 1,461 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which took its overall tally to 5,00,819, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Assures Support of Over Rs 3,000 Crore in Next 5 Years to Tamil Nadu for Developing Health Infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the district had recorded 799 infections.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Current Coronavirus Wave in Pune May Peak by January-End or February First Week, Says Official.

Of the total number of new cases, 1,157 patients are from Nagpur city, 236 from the rural parts, while 68 others are from outside the district.

Around 12,729 samples were tested during the day, while 497 patients got discharge, the official said.

There are 5,688 active cases in the district at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)