Nagpur, Dec 6 (PTI) Nagpur district on Sunday saw 308 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,14,526, while 11 deaths increased the toll to 3,735, an official said.

He said 416 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,05,154.

The number of active cases in the district is now 5,637.

