India News | COVID-19: Nashik Count Now 1,510 as 59 Test Positive on Sat

Nashik, Jun 6 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district reached 1,510 as 59 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, an official said.

With samples of four people who died earlier testing positive, the toll from the infection in the district is now 93, he added.

So far, 13,247 swabs have been sent for testing in the district, the official informed.

