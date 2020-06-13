India News | COVID-19: Nashik Count Now 1,879, Death Toll Touches 118

Nashik, Jun 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra increased by 57 on Saturday to reach 1,879, while the death toll touched 118 as samples of three people who died earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

Of the 118 people who have died of the infection so far, 64 are from Malegaon, 30 from Nashik city, 16 for other parts of the district and eight from outside the district, he added.

"Of the 1,879 cases so far, 874 are from Malegaon, 614 from Nashik city, 319 from other parts of the district, and 72 from outside the district. The number of people who have been discharged stands at 1,229," the official said.

