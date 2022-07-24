Nashik, Jul 24 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra reported 113 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which raised its cumulative count to 4,79,136, health officials said.

As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 8,902, they said.

So far, 4,69,522 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, of whom 93 recovered during the day.

The number of active cases in the district is 712, the officials said.

