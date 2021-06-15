Nashik, Jun 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 3,91,702 on Tuesday after 155 people were detected with the infection, while the toll rose by 284, of which 281 were deaths that went unreported earlier, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 6,865 and the recovery count is 3,81,059, which includes 155 people who were discharged during the day, the official said.

With 9,222 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 18,03,058.

