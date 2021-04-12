Nashik, Apr 12 (PTI) Nashik on Monday reported 3,588 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths, the highest addition to the toll in the district in a single day so far, said an official.

The caseload in the district stands at 2,33,629, including 2,720 deaths, while the recovery count reached 1,94,267 after 3,928 people were discharged from hospitals, he added.

With 12,053 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 8,99,315, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)