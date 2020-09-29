Nashik, Sep 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 74,633 on Tuesday after 745 people were detected with the infection, while 12 deaths took the toll to 1,348, an official said.

He said 654 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 65,635.

Nashik city leads in the number of cases, at 50,700, as well as deaths, with 734, he pointed out.

