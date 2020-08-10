Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (PTI): Devotees to the hill shrine of LordAyyappa at Sabarimala will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16.

They will be allowed entry onlythrough a virtual queue system.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President, on Ventilator After Brain Surgery to Remove Clot: Report.

The decisions in this regard were taken at a high-level online meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday to assess various arrangements before the start of the festival,which will be held strictly on the basis of COVID-19 protocols.

"The devotees willhave to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan", a release quoting the minister said.

Also Read | 100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Manipur Today, State Tally Rises to 3,853: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

N Vasu, President of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, also participated.

The meeting observed that the pilgrim season this time has thrown up a big challenge in the backdrop of the pandemic.

It decided that the COVID-19 protocol would be strictly followed and very few pilgrims would be allowed for darshan this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)