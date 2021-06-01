Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): A local NGO in Srinagar has been providing free ambulance services, with oxygen and ICU facilites in a bid to help people in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) group started the free service for patients of Srinagar. It runs on donations provided by doctors working abroad.

"Our patient count has so far reached 600-700. As per the present scenario, we get a lot of calls from Covid-infected patients. Without caring for our lives, we take them to the hospital, keeping in mind, all Covid protocols. Our ambulance has all necessary things like ventilator, emergency medicines, oxygen, and even a facility for nebulisation," said Dr Bhat.

Speaking to ANI, Owais Iqbal, the ambulance driver said all Covid protocols are followed while performing their duty.

Iqbal said they get a call from the control room which provides them with details of patient, their condition and address. "Thereafter, we call the patient and give them an estimated time depending on the distance. Upon reaching, we check the patient's vitals and inform the control room it. We provide pre-hospital care to the patient and take him/her to the nearest hospital," said Iqbal.

The control room is staffed by expert doctors to provide acute care en route with triage to the closest available emergency room in Srinagar.

As per ground reports, the service has been of immense help to people. Many locals lauded the efforts of the NGO and their team as they have been working relentlessly in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Javaid Ahmad, a local claims that he sees a lot of lives have been saved because of this service. He says he sees the ambulance take several patients during the day.

"There was a danger to lives of patients without this service. A lot of lives were saved because of this. They have been working dedicatedly without caring for their own lives. I see them cross the area so many times during the day," he said.

Abdul Kareem, also believes that free ambulance service to the people has saved numerous lives in the union territory.

"A facility like this - on the road - is definitely great. This can and has saved many lives. It is very beneficial for people. I really appreciate these people for helping the citizens," said Kareem.

Since there are less number of ICU ambulances in Jammu and Kashmir, the NGO has been working round-the-clock in an effort to save precious lives.

After seeing the major relief that the initiative has provided to locals in Srinagar, the service has also been extended to Baramulla and Anantnag districts, said coordinator Dr. Shahid Bhat.

According to the media bulletin issued on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, 1,525 fresh Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths were registered over 24 hours. Currently, the union territory has 35,095 active positive cases. (ANI)

