New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued advisories to various ministries and states, stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights of women, in the pandemic scenario, officials said on Thursday.

In view of the unprecedented situation across the country and being "deeply concerned" about the rights of the vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns, the NHRC had constituted a 'Committee of Experts on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Human Rights and Future Response', it said in a statement.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

The committee included representatives from civil society organisations, independent domain experts and representatives from ministries and departments concerned, the statement said.

The panel was tasked to assess the impact of the pandemic on realisation of the rights of the people, especially the marginalised and vulnerable sections of the population which have been "disproportionately impacted", it added.

Also Read | BJP No Different From TMC, Both Suppress Democratic Protests, Says CPI(M) General Secretary Surjyakanta Mishra.

After due consideration of the impact assessment and recommendations made by the committee of experts, the commission has issued the advisories on protection of human rights of women in the pandemic situation, the statement said.

The commission has also requested the ministries and the states and UTs concerned to implement the recommendations made in the advisory and send it action-taken reports, it added. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)