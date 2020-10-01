New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights of children and persons with disability.

The NHRC said in a statement it is "deeply concerned" about the rights of the vulnerable and formed a 'Committee of Experts on Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Human Rights and Future Response'.

The committee, which included representatives from civil society organisations, concerned ministries and departments and independent domain experts, will assess the impact of the pandemic on realisation of the rights of the people, especially the marginalised and vulnerable sections of the population which have been "disproportionately impacted", it said.

After due consideration of the impact assessment and recommendations made by the Committee of Experts, the commission has issued the advisories on protection of the rights of children and persons with disability; food security and nutrition; and right to health.

The Commission has also requested the ministries and states and UTs concerned to implement the recommendations made in the advisories and compliance the action taken report sent to it, the statement said.

