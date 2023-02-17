Raipur, Feb 17 (PTI) No addition to the tally, death toll and recovery count in Chhattisgarh on Friday left the state with no active case, a health official said.

The tally and toll stood at 1,77,782 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery count is 11,63,636, he added.

So far, 1,88,93,517 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,194 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,782, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,636, active cases (zero), total tests 1,88,93,517.

