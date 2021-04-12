Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 991 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,39,381, officials said.

There was no fresh fatality due to the coronavirus in the union territory in the past 24 hours and the toll stands at 2,034, they said

Out of the fresh cases, 499 were reported from the union territory's Jammu division and 492 from the Kashmir division, the officials said, adding that the 991 cases included 383 travellers.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 303 cases, including 56 travellers, followed by 181 cases in Jammu and 160 cases, including 157 travellers, in Reasi, they said.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 7,908, while 1,29,439 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)