Noida, Jan 9 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad together account for nearly one-third of the active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed on Saturday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday logged 1,149 new cases, while Ghaziabad added 922 to its tally, the data issued by the state health department for a 24-hour period showed.

Also Read | Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Visits Gateway of India, Advises People to Follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

With this, Gautam Budd Nagar's active case tally surged to 4,612 while Ghaziabad's went up to 3,297, as the two neighbouring districts together accounted for 30.44 per cent of the total active cases in Uttar Pradesh, it showed.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths and Ghaziabad 461 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the official figures.

Also Read | Goa Records 1,922 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Inches Towards 25% Mark.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday logged 7,695 new cases of COVID-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 25,974, the data showed.

Four more deaths were recorded in the state on Saturday, with the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic surging to 22,928, according to the data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)