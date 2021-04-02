Noida (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) With 93 new cases, the COVID-19 tally of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 26,193 on Thursday, according to official data.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection rose to 399, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh health department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 25 COVID-19 patients got discharged in the said period, with the total number of recoveries reaching 25,703 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a COVID-19 death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 98.12 per cent on Thursday, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases climbed to 11,918 in Uttar Pradesh while that of the recoveries reached 5,99,045. The viral disease has so far claimed 8,820 lives in the state, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)