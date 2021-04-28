Noida (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) With 12 more fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 192 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, according to official data.

The district registered 12 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as well.

With 903 fresh cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally went up to 38,519, while the active caseload reached 7,202, according to the figures released by the Uttar Pradesh health department for a 24-hour period.

A total of 588 patients got discharged during the period with the cumulative number of recoveries reaching 31,125 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a COVID-19 death toll of 192 with a mortality rate of 0.49 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has dropped to 80.80 per cent from 81.18 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 3,00,041 in Uttar Pradesh from 3,06,458 on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries climbed to 8,70,864 and the death toll surged to 11,943, the data showed.

