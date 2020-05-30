India News | COVID-19: One Case Detected, One Person Discharged in Goa

Panaji, May 30 (PTI) A coronavirus positive case was detected in Goa on Saturday, while one person was discharged after recovery from the infection, an official said.

The new case is of a man who had come from Maharashtra by road, he added.

The state's COVID-19 count has touched 70, with the number of active ones being 28, as 42 people have recovered, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 70, new cases: one, deaths: nil, discharged: 42, active cases 28, samples tested till date: 17,871.

