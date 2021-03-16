Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) One death due to the novel coronavirus was reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 2,791, while 241 fresh cases raised the infection count to 3,23,461, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,661 in the state.

According to the bulletin, 3,18,009 people in the state have so far been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 519 in Jaipur, 308 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the new cases, 43 were registered in Udaipur, 31 in Jaipur, 26 in Kota, 25 in Rajsamand, 23 in Ajmer, 15 in Banswara, 13 in Jodhpur, 11 in Bhilwara, the bulletin said.

